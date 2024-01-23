Sensex (    %)
                        
HDFC Bank hits 52-wk low; wipes Rs 1.9 trn m-cap with 15% fall in 1 week

The stock slipped nearly 4% to Rs 1,425.05 on the BSE in intra-day trade, falling below its previous low of Rs 1,460.55 touched on October 26, 2023.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Shares of HDFC Bank hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,425.05, falling nearly 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the country’s largest private sector lender fell below its previous low of Rs 1,460.55 touched on October 26, 2023. It now quotes at its lowest level since October 2022 (pre-HDFC merger), BSE data shows.

In past one week, the market price of HDFC Bank has tanked 15 per cent after the bank reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended December (Q3FY24). HDFC Bank has seen the market capitalisation erode by

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

