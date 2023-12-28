HDFC Bank market cap hits Rs 13 trn mark; stock surges 10% so far in Dec

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (market cap) touched Rs 13 trillion in Thursday's intra-day trades as the largest private sector lender is set to report its sharpest monthly rally in the past two years. At 10:33 AM; HDFC Bank's market cap stood at Rs 13.03 trillion, the BSE data shows.

The stock was up 1 per cent at Rs 1,717.90 in intra-day trades today, inching towards its record high of Rs 1,757.80 touched on July 3, 2023. Thus far in the month of December, HDFC Bank has outperformed the market by surging 10 per cent, as compared to 7.8 per cent