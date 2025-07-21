HDFC Bank outlook: Analysts up target as credit growth, NIM set to improve

HDFC Bank share price: A steady set of earnings, during the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), coupled with an upbeat loan growth outlook second half of the fiscal year (H2FY26) onwards has turned analysts bullish on HDFC Bank stock.

They see the lender catching up on credit growth amid improved liquidity, with margins likely holding up over the coming financial years.

"HDFC Bank posted a steady quarter with a slight earnings beat due to tax reversals. We tweak our earnings estimates and project HDFC Bank to deliver an FY27 return on asset (RoA) of 1.9 per cent