Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

Zomato parent company Eternal, UltraTech Cement, IDBI Bank, Havells India, and Oberoi Realty are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Monday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include CRISIL, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, DCM Shriram, Parag Milk Foods, Mahindra Logistics and Dhanlaxmi Bank.
Eternal Q1 results preview: Profit and revenue estimate
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate that Eternal’s net profit for Q1 will decline by 79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹52.85 crore, compared to ₹253 crore in the last quarter. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the net profit is expected to rise 35.51 per cent from ₹39 crore in Q4FY25.
Revenue is projected to grow 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,744.1 crore, up from ₹4,206 crore. Sequentially, it is expected to increase by around 16 per cent from ₹5,833 crore in Q4.
Market overview for July 21
Today, on July 21, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced by a combination of factors, including Q1 results, India’s June infrastructure output data, institutional investment trends, and mixed global cues.
At around 7:37 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 25.5 points lower at 25,007.50, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 18
- Andhra Cements Ltd
- Agi Greenpac Ltd
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
- Bits Ltd
- Choice International Ltd
- CIE Automotive India Ltd
- Control Print Ltd
- CRISIL Ltd
- DCM Shriram Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
- Dodla Dairy Ltd
- Esaar India Ltd
- Eternal Ltd
- Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd-$
- Globe Civil Projects Ltd
- Havells India Ltd
- IDBI Bank Ltd
- Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
- K&R Rail Engineering Ltd
- Latent View Analytics Ltd
- Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
- Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd
- Magellanic Cloud Ltd
- Netripples Software Ltd
- Oberoi Realty Ltd
- Paisalo Digital Ltd
- Pan India Corporation Ltd
- Parag Milk Foods Ltd
- PNB Housing Finance Ltd
- Purple Finance Ltd
- Rajratan Global Wire Ltd
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
- Sagar Cements Ltd
- Savani Financials Ltd
- Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
- Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd
- S & T Corporation Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd
- Tokyo Plast International Ltd
- UCO Bank
- UltraTech Cement Ltd
- V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
- Wendt (India) Ltd
- YOGI Ltd
- SV Trading & Agencies Ltd