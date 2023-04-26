HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may pave way for Adani Enterprises' Sensex inclusion

Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship firm of the trouble-hit Gautam Adani Group, could make it to the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex as the impending merger between HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC Ltd) will open up one spot in the 30-share index. At present, no Adani Group stock is part of the Sensex, while AEL, along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, is part of the Nifty50 index.
Meanwhile, LTIMindtree fills the space created by the HDFC Bank-HDFC Ltd merger in the Nifty50 Index.
Last week, the Reserve Bank of India provided forbearance and clarification sought by HDFC Group. With most regulatory approvals in place, the merger between the two financial sector behemoths is now expected to get completed in the next few months.
Or