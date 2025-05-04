HDFC mid-cap opportunities fund: Forging midcap steel into portfolio armour

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund, launched in June 2007, has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the midcap fund category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through March 2025. Managed by Chirag Setalvad since inception, the fund’s assets under management more than doubled from ₹31,309 crore in March 2022 to ₹72,610 crore by March 2025.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital growth and current income by investing in quality midcap companies with durable competitive advantages and strong growth potential.

Trailing returns

The fund has outpaced its benchmark (Nifty Midcap 150 TRI) over