Stretch marks on rally: Mkt has legs, trading volume still finding its feet

April saw the second consecutive month of growth in average daily trading volume (ADTV), driven by an ongoing market rally. The futures and options (F&O) segment posted a 4.5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) increase, reaching ₹368 trillion, while the cash segment’s ADTV rose 2 per cent M-o-M to ₹1.06 trillion. In March, both the F&O and cash segments had seen sharper M-o-M increases of 22% and 12%, respectively.

This uptick reflects a 3.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index in April, following a 6.3 per cent gain in March. However, this rebound follows five months of continuous declines,