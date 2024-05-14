Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hero MotoCorp stock new records; tops Rs 5,000 mark, m-cap reaches Rs 1 trn

In the past one week, Hero MotoCorp has outperformed the market by surging 13%, against near 1% decline on the Sensex, after the company reported a stellar performance for the March quarter.

Hero MotoCorp
Premium

Hero MotoCorp (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hero MotoCorp crossed the Rs 5,000-mark for the first-time ever in Tuesday's intraday deals. Hero MotoCorp stock hti a new high at Rs 5,044, as it rallied 3 per cent on the BSE on healthy outlook. The stock of two-wheeler manufacturer surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,979.95 registered on February 12, 2024.

In past one week, Hero MotoCorp stock has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent after the two-wheeler major reported a stellar performance for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down nearly 1 per cent during the
Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results two wheeler market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon