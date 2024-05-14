Hero MotoCorp stock new records; tops Rs 5,000 mark, m-cap reaches Rs 1 trn

Shares of Hero MotoCorp crossed the Rs 5,000-mark for the first-time ever in Tuesday's intraday deals. Hero MotoCorp stock hti a new high at Rs 5,044, as it rallied 3 per cent on the BSE on healthy outlook. The stock of two-wheeler manufacturer surpassed its previous high of Rs 4,979.95 registered on February 12, 2024.

In past one week, Hero MotoCorp stock has outperformed the market by surging 13 per cent after the two-wheeler major reported a stellar performance for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down nearly 1 per cent during the