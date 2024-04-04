Higher cash flows and moderate valuations to support Coal India stock

Coal India (CIL) produced 89 million tonnes (MT) in March-24, up 6 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) and offtake was 69 MT, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. FY24 production was 774 MT, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Offtake was 754 MT, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. CIL targets production of 838 MT in FY25, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y over FY24. Offtake could rise to 825 MT in FY25 and 870 MT in FY26. The subsidiaries South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) can increase their offtake by 41 MT and 25 MT in FY25, respectively.

