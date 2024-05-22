Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Higher output, reasonable valuations positive for upstream major ONGC

The upside in production volumes coupled to reasonable valuations are two reasons why most analysts are bullish on the stock

ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Premium

The company announced 11 discoveries in FY24, and has monetised seven of these 11 discoveries, besides four discoveries from FY23. It plans to monetise 8-10 discoveries in FY25

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upstream majors ONGC and Oil India (OIL) results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24 suggest better production in future. But OIL missed its own production targets although it delivered higher volumes and it disappointed the market in terms of Ebitda.

ONGC reported standalone Ebitda of Rs 17,400 crore (up 7 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y) in Q4FY24, slightly below estimates due to other higher expenses. This was due to one-off charges of Rs 900 crore for tax-related matters. The Q4FY24 PAT was 13 per cent higher, due to lower depreciation and less expense for dry well write-offs.

The management
Topics : ONGC Compass OIL India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVERealme GT 6T India Launch TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon