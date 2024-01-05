Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindustan Aeronautics m-cap crosses Rs 2 trn; zooms 123% in 10 months

HAL hit a new high at Rs 3,039, and is now the seventh PSU to trade with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 2 trillion.

HAL Nashik
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) joined an elite group of companies having market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 2 trillion, as the stock of state-owned defence firms more-than-doubled in the past 10 months.

Shares of HAL hit a new high of Rs 3,038.60, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on strong business outlook. In the past 10 months, the stock zoomed 123 per cent. While, from the March 2020 low, it has skyrocketed 1,257 per cent from level of Rs 224 (adjusted to 1:1 stock split).

HAL's market cap hit Rs 2.03 trillion in intra-day trade today. At 09:51

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

