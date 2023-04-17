close

HAL, PFC lead race for MSCI index, Adani Total, Kotak Bank in focus too

Analysts predict both PSU stocks to rake in huge passive inflows; Adani Transmission and Indus Towers could get removed from index

BS Reporter Mumbai
MSCI rebalancing could see addition of three Indian stocks, two deletions
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
State-owned firms Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) are seen as the top contenders to enter the MSCI Standard indices during their quarterly rebalancing exercise next month. Analysts predict both stocks to rake in huge passive inflows on account of the MSCI addition.
Analyst Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, who publishes on Smartkarma, expects inflows of $230 million (nearly Rs 1,900 crore) in HAL and another $167 million (Rs 1,370 crore) in PFC.
Meanwhile, Adani Transmission could get removed from the MSCI index, which will result in selling to the tune of $230 million from passive trackers. Indus Towers too could get removed, which will result in passive outflows of $74 million (Rs 600 crore).
Hindustan Aeronautics | PFC | MSCI indices | Markets | MSCI Index Adani Transmission | Kotak Mahindra Bank

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

