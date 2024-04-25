Hindustan Unilever falls 2% as Q4 profit slips; brokerages remain cautious

Fast moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) shares dropped as much as 1.82 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,218 per share.

The fall came after the company announced a mixed set of March quarter (Q4FY24) results. Hindustan Unilever’s profit dipped 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,558 crore, from Rs 2,600 crore a year ago.

The FMCG major’s revenue rose marginally to Rs 15,041 crore in the March quarter, while volume growth rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y. Sequentially, HUL’s revenue was down 1.7 per cent, but its net profit was up 2 per