Hindustan Unilever hits fresh 52-week low; brokerages share mixed outlook

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,362.10, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. Since January, the stock of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major has slipped 11 per cent on concerns of the near-term growth and higher competition. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down less than 1 per cent thus far in calendar year 2024.

The market price of HUL fell below its previous low of Rs 2,365.50 touched on January 23. Currently, it is trading at its lowest level since July 2022. It had hit a record