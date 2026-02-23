The purpose of the restructuring is to keep both the domestic (UPL SAS) and global (UPL Corp) businesses under one crop protection entity while separating the seeds business (Advanta) and post-harvest business (Decco) into another entity. Apart from this, there is the specialty chemicals business (Superform), which will be kept as a separate business. While the crop protection and seeds/post-harvest entities (after the Advanta IPO) will be listed separately, the company is yet to take a call on the listing of the specialty chemicals business. Post restructuring, the existing listed entity will become a holding company for the group and will house formulations, R&D, and Superform.

Some brokerages believe that the restructuring fails to simplify overall structure and unlock value. While the businesses are separate, the overall shareholding structure remains complicated, says Elara Securities. Prashant Biyani and Yashi Jain of the brokerage believe that the move is unlikely to generate incremental value for shareholders and instead create concerns on the holding company discount. In the short term, it is a negative, as it shifts from financial discipline hopes to restructuring flaws, they add.

Kotak Research, too, believes that the reorganisation will not serve the purpose of value-unlocking, with the chief drawback being the likely emergence of potentially large holding company discounts at UPL. The share swap ratio implies a lower valuation for UPL SAS of about Rs 8,800 crore — less than half the entry price of the PE investors in 2022.

Further, the restructuring keeps debt levels unchanged, and this has been a key overhang on the stock. While the restructuring, according to Nuvama Research, aims to gain administrative and business synergies, thereby unlocking value as individual businesses gain industry-standard valuation, it keeps total debt similar even though redistributed between two entities. Net debt in UPL Global (the crop protection entity) should be Rs 19,000 crore, while that in the standalone business should be Rs 3,200 crore. Deleveraging, according to Archit Joshi and Rohan Ohri of the brokerage, would remain contingent on cash flow generation and working capital management, which in their view is event-neutral.

UPL plans to bring down the net debt-to-operating-profit metric to 1.2–1.5 times in the medium term as compared to levels of 4.6 times in FY24 and 2.1 times in FY25. The company is slated to end FY26 with leverage of 1.6–1.8 times.

Other brokerages, however, believe that the transaction is a win-win for minority and private equity holders and will help simplify structure, enhance strategic focus, and unlock shareholder value by enabling clearer investment choices. It will offer an opportunity for the existing private equity investors to exit their positions.

Antique Stock Broking believes that the Advanta listing will be a key near-term trigger for the stock. Manish Mahawar and Riju Dalui of the brokerage expect profitable growth, sustained cash flow, and balance sheet deleveraging to be the re-rating catalyst for the stock in the medium term.