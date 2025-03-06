Hotel stocks likely to rebound amid sustained strong growth rates

Hotel stocks have seen a correction underperforming the BSE MidCap by 10 per cent despite strong third quarter (Q3) results and commentary. ADR (Average Daily Rate) growth may slow down in the second half of calendar year 2025 (H2CY25), in part due to base effects. But management commentary suggests demand will remain strong. India has 270 rooms per million. The global average is 6,900. So, there is headroom for growth.

During Q3, hotels reported strong pricing growth across key markets. Revenue growth is expected to remain strong in Q4. Indian Hotels reiterated double-digit revenue growth guidance for financial year 2025