Hotel stocks to find suite spot in medium term despite Q1FY25 chill

The top listed hotel companies reported robust revenue performance in the January–March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24). Boosted by high single-digit growth in room numbers and a similar increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR), the hotel sector achieved 20 per cent top-line growth for Q4FY24.

However, growth in the April–June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25) is expected to moderate due to general elections and adverse weather conditions. Despite near-term concerns, most brokerages remain optimistic about the sector’s prospects.

In the near term, the market will gauge demand trends from Q4 performance as well as the ongoing