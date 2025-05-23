Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / How much upside can ITC stock see post Q4 results? Find out here

How much upside can ITC stock see post Q4 results? Find out here

Technically, ITC share price has been consolidating around its 200-DMA for more than a month; the weekly chart suggests that upside on the stock seems capped around ₹461 for now.

ITC limited
Premium

ITC stock is likely to trade in the range of ₹405 - ₹461, suggests technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC stock gained 2.8 per cent at the day's high of ₹433.20 in intra-day trades on Friday, a day after the FMCG giant reported its Q4 results.  ITC reported an adjusted net profit of ₹5,155.27 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, up 3 per cent when compared with ₹4,934.80 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations grew marginally from ₹20,349.96 crore to ₹20,376.36 crore in the same comparable period.  In fact, ITC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19,727.37 crore for Q4FY25, which included an exceptional gain from discontinued operations,
Topics : ITC Ltd The Smart Investor Trading strategies Market technicals Market trends Stocks to buy stocks technical analysis stock market trading technical analysis technical charts Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon