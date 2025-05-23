How much upside can ITC stock see post Q4 results? Find out here

ITC stock gained 2.8 per cent at the day's high of ₹433.20 in intra-day trades on Friday, a day after the FMCG giant reported its Q4 results. ITC reported an adjusted net profit of ₹5,155.27 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, up 3 per cent when compared with ₹4,934.80 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations grew marginally from ₹20,349.96 crore to ₹20,376.36 crore in the same comparable period. In fact, ITC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹19,727.37 crore for Q4FY25, which included an exceptional gain from discontinued operations,