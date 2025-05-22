Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Q4 results: Net profit jumps multifold to ₹19,727 cr, dividend declared

ITC Q4 results: Net profit jumps multifold to ₹19,727 cr, dividend declared

ITC's board of directors recommended the dividend of ₹7.85 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders

ITC

ITC

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), coming in at ₹19,727.37 crore — nearly four times higher than ₹4,934.80 crore reported in the year-ago quarter (Q4 FY24).
 
Sequentially, profit also surged from ₹5,120.55 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
The significant surge in profit is attributed to the exceptional gain from discontinued operations, specifically related to the demerger of the company’s hotels business. The total profit from discontinued operations after tax stood at ₹14,652.61.
 
Revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹20,376.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹20,349.96 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose from ₹18,561.59 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
 

ITC FY25 result

 
For the entire year, ITC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹34,746.63 crore, again marking a significant increase from ₹20,458.78 crore in FY24. The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹80,942.76 crore, up from ₹73,350.53 crore the previous year.
 

ITC dividend declared

 
Moreover, the board of directors of the company recommended the dividend of ₹7.85 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders. Together with the interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share announced in February 2025, the total dividend for the financial year 2024-25 stands at ₹14.25 per share.
 
Shares of ITC last traded at ₹426.10 apiece on BSE at the close of the market on Thursday.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

