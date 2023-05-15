close

Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

Barring Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas appears for a smart reversal on the charts unless key supports are breached

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Adani group, adani enterprises
Three stocks of Adani group move out of ASM

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Shares of Adani group- Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will be in spotlight on Monday, as they phase out the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) on May 15. 
Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares’ were both seen trading with a cut of 4.70 per cent each, while Adani Green Energy shares were down 2.20 per cent, in the early morning session on Monday.
This current month has been sluggish for these shares, without any modest direction. The sentiment has remained risky and continues to witness uncertainty over the future run. 
First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

