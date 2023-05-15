Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

Shares of Adani group- Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will be in spotlight on Monday, as they phase out the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) on May 15.
Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares’ were both seen trading with a cut of 4.70 per cent each, while Adani Green Energy shares were down 2.20 per cent, in the early morning session on Monday.
This current month has been sluggish for these shares, without any modest direction. The sentiment has remained risky and continues to witness uncertainty over the future run.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind
3 Adani group stocks out of ASM, Should you be bullish?
Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto
Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%
Adani Ent, ACC: Charts indicate positive trend in select Adani Group stocks
More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts
Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month
Adani Group shares trade weak in a firm market; decline up to 5%
DLF rallies 5%; hits multi-year high on healthy March quarter results
Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout
Adani Total Gas
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y