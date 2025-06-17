How to trade Bajaj Finance stock post bonus-cum-split price adjustment?

Shares of Bajaj Finance are now traded at ex-bonus-cum-split adjusted price with effect from June 16, 2025 - the record date set by the non-banking finance company for the 4:1 bonus issue and 2:1 stock split. On Tuesday, thus far, the stock was down 2 per cent at ₹920 levels amid weakness in the broader market. Bajaj Finance share price from levels of ₹9,300 on June 13 (Friday), started trading at ₹955 levels on Monday, June 16, post adjustment of the bonus-cum-stock split ratios. As per the 4:1 bonus ratio, shareholders were entitled for 4 free shares