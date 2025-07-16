How to trade HDFC Bank stock ahead of bonus issue meet? Key levels to track

HDFC Bank stock is likely to be in focus in the run-up to the July 19 (Saturday) meeting; wherein the bank's board will be announcing the Q1 results, and also consider the proposal for a special dividend and its first-ever bonus share issue. On Wednesday, HDFC Bank stock rose to an intra-day high of ₹2,023 on the NSE, and quoted with a gain of around 0.6 per cent above the ₹2,000-mark in morning trade. The stock, at present, trades near life-time highs, and has surged as much as 25 per cent from the calendar year low