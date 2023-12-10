Sensex (0.44%)
HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

Facing a 7% dip against a soaring Sensex, FMCG major's stock outlook raises caution, with investors eyeing volume recovery, pricing manoeuvres, and margin dynamics for cues

Hindustan unilever, HUL
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
There is no near-term respite for the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods maker, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which is facing multiple challenges on the growth front. With demand showing no signs of improvement, especially in the rural segment, the October–December quarter (Q3) of 2023–24 (FY24) is likely to be similar to the previous quarter, with volume growth in the low single digits.

The stock, which is down 7 per cent over the past year compared to the 11 per cent jump for the S&P BSE Sensex, could underperform the benchmark in the near term as well.

Going ahead, investors will track the pace of volume recovery, pricing actions, and margin movement for the consumer major.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

