Hyundai Motor shares rally 7%, hit all-time high; what's behind the surge?

Hyundai Motor India share price today

Shares of Hyundai Motor India hit a record high of ₹1,986.60 per share, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, on expectation of a healthy outlook.

The stock price of the passenger cars & utility vehicles company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,968.80, which it recorded on the listing day i.e. October 22, 2024. Hyundai Motor India raised ₹27,870 crore via its IPO at an issue price of ₹1,960 per share.

