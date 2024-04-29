ICICI Bank stock update: Analysts up EPS, target price post Q4; detail here

ICICI Bank Q4 result review: An in-line March quarter (Q4) result by

An in-line March quarter (Q4) result by ICICI Bank , for financial year 2023-24 (FY24), has led to analysts raising target price and earnings per share (EPS) forecast on the stock.

ICICI Bank, they said, appears least vulnerable to regulatory action on its digital offerings or for risk monitoring lapses.



Compliance with regulatory norms shall be one of the key valuation drivers over the next 12 months, and ICICI ticks most boxes thereof while many of its peers are being pulled up for lapses, analysts noted.



Meanwhile, on the bourses, ICICI Bank stock price