Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Bank, TCS, Grasim: 5 F&O stocks with high PCR for your watchlist

F&O trading strategy: A high OI-based PCR suggests that traders were expecting limited downside at these counters, and were comfortable writing Puts.

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading
Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the market nears the July futures & options expiry day (July 25, 2024), here are five stocks showing high PCR (Put Call Ratio) based on the open positions.

A high PCR denotes presence of higher open positions (read OI) in the Put Strikes compared to Calls for the underlying index/ stock. In general, higher positions in Puts suggest that more traders are bearish and vice versa. However, higher OI Puts could also suggest higher Put writing at these counters, which implies a bullish scenario; as traders foresee limited downside at these counters.

In fact, the Nifty

Also Read

Capital gains tax rejig on share sale in Modi 3.0 budget can spook markets

F&O Alert: M&M, Shriram Finance see short buildup; Manappuram, Sun Tv long

Bull spread on Bank Nifty, recommends Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Crude Oil prices may retreat; test support at $82-80 per barrel

HDFC Bank stock outlook: Here's what the F&O data, technical charts suggest

Topics : F&O Strategies F&O Watch Trading strategies F&O stock stocks technical analysis ICICI Bank Nifty Outlook Lupin Grasim Industries TCS stock Asian Paints derivatives trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon