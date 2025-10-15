ICICI Lombard Q2 profit rises 18% YoY, driven by capital gains, low losses

ICICI Lombard (ICICIGI) reported 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net earned premium (NEP) growth in Q2FY26. Net profit jumped 18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by improved loss ratio and realisation of capital gains (₹2,360 crore) on the investment book.

But ICICI Lombard lost market share across several segments and lags industry growth for H1, despite a pick up in September.

The company continues to dominate in motor and commercial lines, and is building capability in retail health. It remains a leader in terms of profitability.

It has seen a more limited impact of input tax credit (ITC) losses and there are tailwinds