In a first, Sebi mulls rules for fractional ownership in real estate

The regulator has prescribed mandatory registration of platforms operating in this space

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
Sebi expects the regulatory oversight to deepen the space of fractional ownership in India

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has for the first time proposed to regulate online platforms offering fractional ownership in real estate, a model already popular in countries like the United States and UAE.
In a consultation paper floated on Friday, the capital markets regulator stated that such fractional ownership of real estate assets was proposed to be brought as MSM (micro, small, medium) REITs under SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations.
This model allows investors to own a fraction or a small share in a real estate asset like buildings and office spaces, which could include warehouses, shopping centres, conference centres. These investments are done through securities issued by the fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) which accept minimum investments ranging from Rs 10-25 lakh.
Topics : SEBI Real Estate

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

