In a first, Sebi mulls rules for fractional ownership in real estate

This model allows investors to own a fraction or a small share in a real estate asset like buildings and office spaces, which could include warehouses, shopping centres, conference centres. These investments are done through securities issued by the fractional ownership platforms (FOPs) which accept minimum investments ranging from Rs 10-25 lakh.

In a consultation paper floated on Friday, the capital markets regulator stated that such fractional ownership of real estate assets was proposed to be brought as MSM (micro, small, medium) REITs under SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations.