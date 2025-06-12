Increased fresh order inflows key to the growth of construction companies

The first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) saw rise in tenders and orders year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the low base of election-hit Q1FY25. Tendering grew by 6.4 times Y-o-Y to ₹1.26 trillion in May-25 (up 4 per cent M-o-M) led by hospitals, water & sewerage and power distribution.

However, this was lower than the FY25 monthly average of ₹1.32 trillion.

In key segments such as highways (₹32,500 crore, up 10.6 times Y-o-Y), buildings (₹19,800 crore, up 6.9 times Y-o-Y), railways (₹16,800 crore, up 2.5 times Y-o-Y), improvement was marked but order awards which grew by 2.1 times Y-o-Y to