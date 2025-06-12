Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Increased fresh order inflows key to the growth of construction companies

Increased fresh order inflows key to the growth of construction companies

Some of the key award recipients in May included DR Agrawal Infracon (₹4,100 crore), Larsen&Toubro (₹ 3,800 crore), NCC (₹2,500 crore) among others

Order-wins had also improved in Q4FY25 with order inflow up 105 per cent Y-o-Y for the 14 largest listed infra contractors. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta
Devangshu Datta

The first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26) saw rise in tenders and orders year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the low base of election-hit Q1FY25. Tendering grew by 6.4 times Y-o-Y to ₹1.26 trillion in May-25 (up 4 per cent M-o-M) led by hospitals, water & sewerage and power distribution.
 
However, this was lower than the FY25 monthly average of ₹1.32 trillion.
 
In key segments such as highways (₹32,500 crore, up 10.6 times Y-o-Y), buildings (₹19,800 crore, up 6.9 times Y-o-Y), railways (₹16,800 crore, up 2.5 times Y-o-Y), improvement was marked but order awards which grew by 2.1 times Y-o-Y to
