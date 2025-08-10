India faces capital cold snap in largest fund retreat since January

India saw steep withdrawals from global funds last week, totalling $632 million — the largest since January 15. Nearly two-thirds of this, or $418 million, came from India-focused funds, marking the biggest outflows since February 19, according to Elara Capital.

This is the second straight week of heavy redemptions, interrupting a previous streak of steady inflows. Over the past five weeks, India-focused active funds have recorded cumulative withdrawals of $362 million.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Indian equities also faced outflows of $456 million over the past two weeks.

The biggest drains came from iShares