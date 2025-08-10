Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / India faces capital cold snap in largest fund retreat since January

India faces capital cold snap in largest fund retreat since January

EMs synchronised in capital flight as tariff storm clouds darken

CHART
premium

Global equity markets also reversed sharply last week, with net outflows from global equity funds hitting $41.7 billion — the biggest weekly outflow relative to assets under management in 30 months.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India saw steep withdrawals from global funds last week, totalling $632 million — the largest since January 15. Nearly two-thirds of this, or $418 million, came from India-focused funds, marking the biggest outflows since February 19, according to Elara Capital.
   
This is the second straight week of heavy redemptions, interrupting a previous streak of steady inflows. Over the past five weeks, India-focused active funds have recorded cumulative withdrawals of $362 million.
   
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Indian equities also faced outflows of $456 million over the past two weeks.
   
The biggest drains came from iShares
Topics : Market Lens Market news Indian markets capital market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon