Earnings of India's top 500 companies growing faster than US peers'

Profits of India’s top listed companies have been growing at a faster pace than those of their American peers, but when it comes to revenue growth, the order has reversed recently.

The combined net profit of the S&P 500 companies was up 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended December 2023, as against 17.4 per cent profit growth logged by the BSE 500 companies in the same period. This is the second consecutive year of faster profit growth for the BSE 500 companies.



The S&P 500 companies’ combined net profit grew to $1,782.3 billion during the