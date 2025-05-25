India Inc's Q4FY25 earnings beat Street estimates, but growth slows

Corporate earnings for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) surpassed Street expectations, led by Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and base metal producers Hindalco and Vedanta, as well as leading private-sector lender ICICI Bank.

The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 1,555 companies (excluding their listed subsidiaries) grew 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25, well above most brokerage estimates. In their earnings previews, various brokerages had projected Y-o-Y growth of -5 per cent to 1 per cent for companies in their coverage universe.

However, despite exceeding expectations, the pace of earnings growth remained similar to