Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

With a mcap of $213 billion, RIL is currently the most-valued Indian firm

markets, stock market, m-cap, market capitalisation, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
Premium

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s first $1 trillion company by market capitalisation (m­­­­cap) is achievable by 2032 and HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) are seen as lead contenders, ICICI Securities said in a note on Monday. To achieve this, the shares of both the firms will have to appreciate at least 20 per cent annually for the next decade. ICICI Secu­rities believes this is possible if India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerates to 9 per cent per annum and corporate profitability cycle peaks.

“Our calculations suggest that India’s first $1 trillion mcap stock could emerge by 2032. The

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Outweighing HDFC Bank, better return ratios: How analysts see ICICI Bank Q2

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Corporates mop up record Rs 9.58 trillion from market in 2023: Report

Medi Assist healthcare IPO subscribed 54% on first day of bidding

Mahindra Group-backed infra investment trust trading debut on Monday

Sebi introduces guidelines for AIFs on holding investment in demat form

Stock of this smallcap iron & steel company has zoomed over 340% in 10 mths

Topics : HDFC Bank market capitalisation Reliance Industries ICICI Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon