India likely to get its first $1 trn market capitalisation firm by 2032

India’s first $1 trillion company by market capitalisation (mcap) is achievable by 2032 and HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) are seen as lead contenders, ICICI Securities said in a note on Monday. To achieve this, the shares of both the firms will have to appreciate at least 20 per cent annually for the next decade. ICICI Securities believes this is possible if India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerates to 9 per cent per annum and corporate profitability cycle peaks.
“Our calculations suggest that India’s first $1 trillion mcap stock could emerge by 2032. The