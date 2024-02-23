Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India market-cap to hit $10tn by 2030; sharp run near-term risk: Chris Wood

While market valuation is high, it should be seen in the context of the acceleration in growth, Wood says

India market-cap to hit $10tn by 2030; sharp run near-term risk: Chris Wood
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will achieve a market capitalisation of nearly $10 trillion by the turn of this decade compared with the current $4.3 trillion – a rise of around 132 per cent during this period, believe analysts at Jefferies led by Christopher Wood, their global head of equity strategy. The biggest risk in the Indian market, he suggests, is simply how well it has done of late.

"The market looks expensive, most particularly from a mid-cap standpoint. The Nifty Midcap 100 Index is now trading at 25.9x one-year forward earnings, compared with 20.2x for the Nifty. Still these valuations should be seen in

Also Read

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Markets may ignore West Asia events till there's no invasion: Chris Wood

Israel-Palestine war: Markets not pricing in an escalation, says Chris Wood

Foreign investors pursue every avenue to access hot India bond trade

Stocks to Watch today: Voda Idea, SpiceJet, Jana SFB, Angel One, Bandhan Bk

Stock market LIVE: Nifty at new high, Sensex up 100 pts; Voda Idea zooms 8%

F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on BEL for February expiry

Buy Nifty FMCG on dips; Metal to gain strength above 8,100, suggest charts

Topics : Markets market valuation Chris Wood Indian stock market S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon