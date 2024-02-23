Stock market LIVE: Street eyes fresh record highs; Gift Nifty tops 22,300
Stock market LIVE updates on February 23, 2024: Overnight, Wall Street's main indices surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on February 23: Tech stocks-led global rally may propel benchmark Nifty50 index to record high levels on Friday.
At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 66 points higher at 22,310 level.
The NSE benchmark, on Thursday, clocked a fresh lifetime high of 22,252 in the intraday trade.
The BSE Sensex, on the other hand, is 270 points away from its record high level of 73,428.
Global markets
Asian markets were surging in early Friday session with Australia's ASX200, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gaining in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.
Asian markets were surging in early Friday session with Australia's ASX200, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gaining in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, was shut today for public holiday.
Overnight, Wall Street's main indices surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after chip giant Nvidia posted quarterly results that far exceede estimates, boosting the tech sector.
The benchmark index gained 2.11 per cent to close at 5,087.03, its best day since January 2023.
The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.96 per cent, recording its best day since February 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.18 per cent, to close above 39,000 for the first time and at a new high of 39,069.11.
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty off to firm start
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex eyeing new record high
9:04 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee weakens 2 paise to open at 82.86/$
9:00 AM
WATCH | What does Novelis IPO mean for Hindalco investors?
8:57 AM
Juniper Hotels' Rs 1,800 cr IPO gets 23% subscription on 2nd day of offer
The hospitality firm had a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operated 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale, and upscale categories of hotels in India as of September 2023. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Reasonable valuations, potential US rate cuts bode well for tech funds
Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC), too, believes tech is a good long-term bet. “The technology sector is a structural investment opportunity. Over a longer period (five-year rolling), returns from the tech sector have outpaced the broader market,” he says. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Foreign investors pursue every avenue to access hot India bond trade
ndian sovereign bonds have gained prominence after JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s move to add them to its global debt indexes from June. The number of issuances by sovereign, supranational and agency entities offering investors an exposure to the country rose to a record in 2023, with the value of such offerings reaching $3.2 billion, a five-year high, data compiled by Bloomberg show. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Byju's founder, his family won't attend EGM called by investors on Feb 23
“This EGM is procedurally invalid, contractually in contravention of our AOA (Articles of Association) and SHA (Shareholders' Agreement), legally on the wrong side of the Companies Act, 2013. Byju Raveendran or any other Board member will not attend this invalid EGM,” said Byju’s spokesperson. “This means the EGM, if it is still summoned, will not have the required quorum and cannot proceed to discuss or vote on the agenda. As custodians of Byju’s, it is the responsibility of the Founders to respect the established procedures of law and protect the company's integrity.” READ MORE
8:45 AM
India's stock market value to reach $10 trillion by 2030, says Jefferies
“This should change as market free-float rises and some weight anomalies get sorted out,” Jefferies said. If the nation’s track record of generating annual returns of 10% in dollar terms over the past two decades holds up, India’s market will be “impossible for large global investors to ignore,” the report added. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stocks to Watch today: Voda Idea, SpiceJet, Jana SFB, Angel One, Bandhan Bk
SpiceJet: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the low-cost carrier to return the engine leased to Engine Lease Finance BV, in Belgium, at its own expense by March 10 after settlement talks between the parties failed.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet said it successfully raised a second tranche of Rs 316 crore under the preferential issue of equity and warrants.
Jana Small Finance Bank: Q3 net rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 134.64 crore when compared with Rs 119.34 crore in the year ago period. Net interest income was up 24.4 per cent YoY at Rs 548.5 crore. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Trading strategy :: Buy Nifty FMCG on dips
Traders are advised to initiate buy positions on downward price movements, capitalizing on favorable entry points. However, risk management is crucial, and a strict stop-loss at 54,100 on a closing basis is recommended to mitigate potential downsides. READ MORE
8:36 AM
F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on BEL
>> Long build up is seen in the BEL Futures where we have seen 10 per cent rise in OI with price rising by 4 per cent.
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes, to close at all time high levels. READ MORE
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes, to close at all time high levels. READ MORE
8:33 AM
ALERT :: Gift Nifty tops 22,300, hints at record high for Nifty today
>> Nifty50 hit record high of 22,252.5 on Thursday in intraday trade
8:30 AM
AI and semiconductor stocks surge after Nvidia’s earnings beat
>> Artificial intelligence and semiconductor chip stocks rallied Thursday after U.S. chip design firm Nvidia beat Wall Street’s expectations for fourth-quarter earnings
>> Nvidia supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company closed up nearly 3% Thursday.
>> Shares of server component supplier Super Micro Computer closed up more than 32%. Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML, which supplies TSMC lithography machines critical to chip making, closed up more than 4%.
>> Advanced Micro Devices and SoftBank-backed UK chip designer Arm Holdings closed up more than 10% and more than 4%, respectively on Thursday.
Source: Agencies
>> Nvidia supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company closed up nearly 3% Thursday.
>> Shares of server component supplier Super Micro Computer closed up more than 32%. Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML, which supplies TSMC lithography machines critical to chip making, closed up more than 4%.
>> Advanced Micro Devices and SoftBank-backed UK chip designer Arm Holdings closed up more than 10% and more than 4%, respectively on Thursday.
Source: Agencies
8:28 AM
Reddit will let users buy its IPO, but...
>> Reddit’s initial public offering will include a quirk that allows some of its most active users to buy the stock.
>> But the so-called Redditors also earned several mentions in the “Risk Factors” section of the filing.
>> In addition to cautionary statements about the reliance of the business on its users, the IPO participation was highlighted as its own risk.
>> But the so-called Redditors also earned several mentions in the “Risk Factors” section of the filing.
>> In addition to cautionary statements about the reliance of the business on its users, the IPO participation was highlighted as its own risk.
>> “Redditors’ participation in this offering could result in increased volatility in the market price of our Class A common stock,” the filing said.
>> Many IPO investors, either formally or informally, agree to a lock-up period, which means they will not sell their allocation of shares right after trading begins.
>> But the Reddit users that participate in the IPO will not be subject to a lock-up agreement, the filing said, which could add to volatility in the stock.
>> Reddit users have already proven that they have a taste for trading volatile stocks.
>> The site’s WallStreetBets chat room was the epicenter of the meme stock craze in 2021, as users urged one another to bid up stocks such as GameStop
>> Many IPO investors, either formally or informally, agree to a lock-up period, which means they will not sell their allocation of shares right after trading begins.
>> But the Reddit users that participate in the IPO will not be subject to a lock-up agreement, the filing said, which could add to volatility in the stock.
>> Reddit users have already proven that they have a taste for trading volatile stocks.
>> The site’s WallStreetBets chat room was the epicenter of the meme stock craze in 2021, as users urged one another to bid up stocks such as GameStop
and AMC Entertainment.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
8:24 AM
ALERT :: New Zealand retail sales contract for eight straight quarters
>> Retail sales in New Zealand fell for the eighth quarter in a row, according to official data on Friday.
>> The total volume of retail sales in the December quarter fell 1.9%, data released by Stats NZ showed.
>> Year-over-year retail sales contracted 4.1% in the December quarter.
>> The largest declines in retail activity were driven by motor vehicle and parts retailing (down 2.5%), food and beverage services (down 2.4%) and fuel retailing (down 3.6%).
>> Year-over-year retail sales contracted 4.1% in the December quarter.
>> The largest declines in retail activity were driven by motor vehicle and parts retailing (down 2.5%), food and beverage services (down 2.4%) and fuel retailing (down 3.6%).
>> The only industry that saw an increase in retail activity was pharmaceutical.
Source: Agencies
Source: Agencies
8:22 AM
ALERT :: China property price declines narrow month-on-month in January
>> Declines in China’s commercial housing sales prices narrowed on a month-on-month basis, according to data.
>> Data showed sales prices of newly built commercial houses in first-tier cities fell 0.3% in January from the previous month, with declines narrowing by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.
>> Prices continued to drop from last year, falling 0.5% from a year ago or 0.4 percentage points more than the previous month.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
8:20 AM
Reddit files to list IPO on NYSE under the ticker RDDT
>> Social media company Reddit filed its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday after a yearslong run-up.
>> Its market debut, expected in March, will be the first major tech initial public offering of the year.
>> It’s the first social media IPO since Pinterest went public in 2019.
>> Reddit said it had $804 million in annual sales for 2023, up 20% from the $666.7 million it brought in the previous year, according to the filing.
Source: Agencies
>> Its market debut, expected in March, will be the first major tech initial public offering of the year.
>> It’s the first social media IPO since Pinterest went public in 2019.
>> Reddit said it had $804 million in annual sales for 2023, up 20% from the $666.7 million it brought in the previous year, according to the filing.
Source: Agencies
8:18 AM
Nvidia Corp tops Meta record with $277 billion surge in market value
Nvidia shares surged after it reported blowout results that cemented Wall Street bets on the potential for its artificial intelligence technologies. The chipmaker also gave guidance above expectations, driven by AI spending at its biggest customers, including Microsoft Corp. and Meta. A series of estimate-beating results means the shares have been getting cheaper on a price-to-earnings basis. Nvidia surpassed high expectations, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Fed's Waller sees 'no rush' to cut interest rates
>> US Federal Reserve policymakers should delay interest rate cuts by at least another couple more months to see if a recent uptick in inflation signals stalling progress toward price stability or is just a bump in the road, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.
>> Core consumer prices rose 0.4% in January from a month earlier, well above the pace consistent with the Fed's 2% annual inflation goal.
>> That, along with a 3.3% annualized increase in fourth-quarter GDP and the more than 350,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy in January, "has reinforced my view that we need to verify that the progress on inflation we saw in the last half of 2023 will continue and this means there is no rush to begin cutting interest rates to normalize monetary policy," Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery in Minneapolis.
Source: Reuters
>> That, along with a 3.3% annualized increase in fourth-quarter GDP and the more than 350,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy in January, "has reinforced my view that we need to verify that the progress on inflation we saw in the last half of 2023 will continue and this means there is no rush to begin cutting interest rates to normalize monetary policy," Waller said in remarks prepared for delivery in Minneapolis.
Source: Reuters
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Market news S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Global Markets Tech stocks Nifty Nifty Bank NSE BSE
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 8:06 AM IST