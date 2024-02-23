Stock market LIVE: Street eyes fresh record highs; Gift Nifty tops 22,300

Stock market LIVE updates on February 23: Tech stocks-led global rally may propel benchmark Nifty50 index to record high levels on Friday.



At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 66 points higher at 22,310 level.



The NSE benchmark, on Thursday, clocked a fresh lifetime high of 22,252 in the intraday trade.



The BSE Sensex, on the other hand, is 270 points away from its record high level of 73,428.



Global markets

Asian markets were surging in early Friday session with Australia's ASX200, South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite gaining in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.



Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, was shut today for public holiday.



Overnight, Wall Street's main indices surged on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high after chip giant Nvidia posted quarterly results that far exceede estimates, boosting the tech sector.



The benchmark index gained 2.11 per cent to close at 5,087.03, its best day since January 2023.



The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.96 per cent, recording its best day since February 2023, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.18 per cent, to close above 39,000 for the first time and at a new high of 39,069.11.

