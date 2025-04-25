India markets' long-term fundamentals strong, says HDFC Securities

Indian markets continue to exhibit strong fundamentals in terms of valuations, earnings, and macroeconomic parameters from a long-term perspective, according to Dhiraj Relli, managing director of HDFC Securities. Relli made these remarks during the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the brokerage firm.

The brokerage house anticipates that foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows will stabilise, suggesting that India is nearing the end of a period of significant selling by overseas funds. However, Relli cautioned that this does not signal an opportunity for aggressive buying in the market.

"In the long term, India's growth story remains intact. All high-frequency indicators are favourable, and we