India relatively safe amid trade uncertainty; remain overweight: JP Morgan

Besides India, Korea, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Poland and Philippines are the other emerging markets (EMs) where JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' stance

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

India remains a relatively safe-haven amid trade-related uncertainty, wrote analysts at JP Morgan in a recent note, and maintain an ‘overweight’ stance on Indian equities in this backdrop.

Besides India, Korea, Brazil, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Poland and Philippines are the other emerging markets (EMs) where JP Morgan has maintained an ‘overweight’ stance.

“Falling inflation, enhanced system liquidity and lower borrowing is likely to boost growth. Timely demand stimulus and support to urban household balance sheet bodes well. Recovery in rural economy further aided by a favourable monsoon. India is a relative safe haven amid trade uncertainty. It is expected to have

