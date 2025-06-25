Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

'AI will continue to lead this upcycle on the growth in datacenter capex in 2025 and more confidence in 2026 growth,' analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a report

jpmorgan

AI stocks are rapidly emerging as pivotal drivers of the region’s equity markets, underpinned by a robust domestic appetite for automation and generative technology.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian technology stocks may rally another 15 per cent-20 per cent this year, driven mainly by the strong momentum in the artificial intelligence space, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
 
“AI will continue to lead this upcycle on the growth in datacenter capex in 2025 and more confidence in 2026 growth,” analysts including Gokul Hariharan wrote in a report. “We are not advising any meaningful rotation away from AI stocks in the next three months and would prefer” to stick with the winners.
 
AI stocks are rapidly emerging as pivotal drivers of the region’s equity markets, underpinned by a robust domestic appetite for automation and generative technology. A Bloomberg regional semiconductor index has risen over 12per cent this year to outperform an Asian equity gauge, and resilient demand for AI memory chips from big tech providers may drive further gains.
 
 
JPMorgan’s top stock picks include the region’s largest chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., SK Hynix Inc., Advantest Corp and Delta Electronics Inc. Those shares should continue their upward momentum in the next 12 months, as demand is not an issue and earnings will continue to be revised up, they wrote. 
 
The bank is more cautious on non-AI stocks, such as makers of personal computers, smartphones and consumer devices. Earnings downward revisions may continue as the impact of China consumption subsidies fades, the report added. 
 

More From This Section

oil sector, crude oil

Shares rally, oil slumps as Iran-Israel ceasefire goes into effect

IPO

GNG Electronics IPO gets Sebi nod; seeks to raise ₹450-cr via fresh issue

PremiumAmazon

Amazon's entry into healthcare a headwind but diagnostic stocks attractive

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi proposes ED roles, new norms to strengthen governance at MIIs

Premiummarkets

Retail investors pump ₹5,607 cr in June after 3-month equity exit

Topics : JPMorgan JPMorgan Chase & Co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon