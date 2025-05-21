Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / India saw lower spike in the uncertainty index amid Trump's tariffs

India saw lower spike in the uncertainty index amid Trump's tariffs

Other emerging markets have seen greater volatility

Donald Trump,Trump
Premium

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Index of Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU), which tends to rise during major events or disruptions -- like the one we saw during pandemic -- signalled relative calm in India unlike elsewhere amid America’s global tariff hikes.
 
India’s uncertainty index has seen a relatively lower spike than many other emerging market peers. It was lower than both the pandemic and global financial crisis peaks in uncertainty.
 
The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty index is at its highest level ever and many of India’s peers are at elevated levels (see chart).
 
These indices use key words in economic coverage by the media
Topics : Trump tariffs India trade policy Emerging market countries

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon