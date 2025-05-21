India saw lower spike in the uncertainty index amid Trump's tariffs

The Index of Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU), which tends to rise during major events or disruptions -- like the one we saw during pandemic -- signalled relative calm in India unlike elsewhere amid America’s global tariff hikes.

India’s uncertainty index has seen a relatively lower spike than many other emerging market peers. It was lower than both the pandemic and global financial crisis peaks in uncertainty.

The Global Economic Policy Uncertainty index is at its highest level ever and many of India’s peers are at elevated levels (see chart).

These indices use key words in economic coverage by the media