India Shelter Finance IPO: Should you invest in this housing finance firm?

India Shelter Finance Corporation Initial Public Offer (IPO) opened for subscription today, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The retail-focused affordable housing company aims to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore from the share sale.

Out of the total issue size of Rs 1,200 crore, the company will be issuing fresh equity shares worth Rs 800 crore, and the balance would be through offer for sale. The IPO price band is Rs 469 - 493, in multiples of 30 per lot. The offer closes on Friday, December 15, 2023.

50 per cent of the net issue if reserved for qualified institutional buyers, while 15 per cent and 35 per cent are reserved for non-institutional bidders and retail investors.