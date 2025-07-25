Globus Spirits share price today

Globus Spirits shares hit a nine-month high of ₹1,275 today, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market on expectation of earnings improvement going ahead.

The stock price of the liquor company was quoting at its highest level since October 2024. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,373.35 on September 17, 2024.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Globus Spirits stock has outperformed the market by appreciating 47 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 3.9 per cent during the period.

At 11:50