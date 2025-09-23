Indian equities may see turnaround as downgrades ease: Motilal Oswal

Indian equities may be poised for a turnaround as the intensity of earnings downgrades slows, with the government pushing ahead with measures to support demand, said domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal.

After four straight quarters of significant downward revisions, the cut in earnings forecasts during the June quarter (1QFY26) was the smallest in a year, the brokerage noted.

According to its analysis, profit-after-tax (PAT) estimates for its coverage universe were trimmed by just 2 per cent for FY26 and 1 per cent for FY27, compared with steeper cuts in earlier quarters.

Mid-caps bucked the trend with upgrades of 4 per cent