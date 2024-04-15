Indian markets are getting too confident, excited & aggressive: Jim Rogers

Indian stock markets have been on an uptrend with the Sensex crossing the 75,000 mark for the first time ever recently. JIM ROGERS, chairman of Rogers Holdings, tells Puneet Wadhwa in a video interview that there is too much exuberance developing in the Indian stock markets. Edited excerpts:

Almost every asset class – equities, interest rates, bond yields, cryptocurrency, real estate, gold, and crude oil – is on an uptrend. Irrational exuberance, and is it time to be fearful?

In the past when things like this have happened, it usually has led to problems. That said, I am not selling