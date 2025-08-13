Housing micro markets delivering gains for homeowners, investors: Anarock

India’s housing micro markets have delivered remarkable gains post-pandemic, with prominent cities seeing an increase in both rental and capital appreciation between the end of 2021 and mid-2025, according to a report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

Capital appreciation in some parts was as high as 139 per cent, with Noida Sector 150 leading the race.

“While property prices have nearly doubled in some areas, in other areas rents have climbed at a pace that outstripped inflation by a wide margin,” the report said.

This shift has been recorded on the back of strong employment-driven demand and steady infrastructure