IndiGo, Max Healthcare Institute set for $1 billion passive bonanza

IndiGo, Max Healthcare Institute set for $1 billion passive bonanza

Meanwhile, they will offload shares worth around ₹2,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore from two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank on account of their removal from the 50-stock index

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Airline operator InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute are expected to see cumulative inflows of close to $1 billion (₹8,286 crore) on account of their addition to the blue-chip Nifty 50 index, which is tracked by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with assets of over ₹3 trillion.   Meanwhile, they will offload shares worth around ₹2,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore from two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank on account of their removal from the 50-stock index, according to a Nuvama Alter­native & Quantitative Research. 
 
NSE Indices has announced four and 13 changes, respe­ctively, to the other widely tracked indices
