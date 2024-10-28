IndiGo's Q2 misses estimates on grounded flights and rising costs

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo, dropped by 8 per cent on Monday after high costs in a tepid aviation season led to a weak September quarter (Q2FY25) performance.

The stock plunged 8 per cent to close at Rs 4,015.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it slumped 13.42 per cent to Rs 3,778.50.

On the NSE, shares sank 8 per cent to Rs 4,015. Intra-day, the stock plummeted 13.42 per cent to Rs 3,780. The company's market capitalisation eroded by Rs 13,481.88 crore to Rs 1,55,107.61 crore.

Higher costs from grounded aircraft, along