Home / Markets / News / Individual investors' share in equity options at 17-year high, shows data

Individual investors' share in equity options at 17-year high, shows data

They accounted for 39.1 per cent of the premium paid to trade equity options in September 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data on category-wise turnover,

premium

Individual investor activity in derivatives is likely to keep growing, according to Taparia.

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Individual investors are more active in equity options, relative to other investor categories, than at any other point in the last 17 years.
 
They accounted for 39.1 per cent of the premium paid to trade equity options in September 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data on category-wise turnover, which is released with a lag as part of the NSE Market Pulse report. Their equity options premium turnover was ₹4.2 trillion in the month under review.
 
Here premium is the amount paid for the right to buy or sell
