Markets may ignore West Asia events till there's no invasion: Chris Wood

Nifty PSU Bank index soars 3% on strong Q2 earnings by PNB, Canara Bank

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 142% in last five months

Indo Count hits 52-week high, up 10% on healthy Q4 operational performance

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Textile stocks in demand; Gokaldas, Indo Count, KPR surge up to 6%

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Shares of Indo Count Industries (ICIL) hit 21-month high at Rs 269.75, as they rallied 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes amid expectations of strong earnings. The stock price of the largest global Home Textile bed linen manufacturer was trading at its highest level since January 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 315 on October 11, 2021.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com