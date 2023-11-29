Sensex (0.73%)
66657.09 + 482.89
Nifty (0.72%)
20033.45 + 143.75
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
42599.75 + 321.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6452.85 + 32.75
Nifty Bank (0.95%)
44298.95 + 418.00
Heatmap

Indo Count zooms 43% in 2 months, surpasses Oct 2021 high on robust outlook

The company's management in the Q2FY24 earning conference call said they are seeing positive signs in the US on a YoY basis as major retailers have initiated restocking activities since Q1FY24

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com
Premium

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indo Count Industries gained 4 per cent on the BSE to hit an all-time high of Rs 319.20 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 314.80 touched on October 2021. In the past two months, it has zoomed 43 per cent.
Indo Count is among the top three global bed sheet suppliers in the US. The product basket includes bed sheets, fashion bedding, utility bedding and institution bedding.

For the July to September quarter (Q2FY24), Indo Count had reported strong earnings with highest-ever quarterly revenue, volumes and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

The company’s Ebitda rose 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 189 crore, margins improved 420 bps to 18.3 per cent

Also Read

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Indo Count hits 21-month high, rallies 12% on hopes of strong earnings

Textile stocks rally up to 9%; Welspun, Indo Count hit fresh 52-week highs

Indo Count surges 8%; stock nears record high on strong Q2 results

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Nifty at 20K, will the optimism last? Here's what chart suggests

PCBL surges 6% on plan to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

Zomato zooms 4% after over 300 mn shares change hands in block deals

Indian markets hit historic $4 trn market cap milestone for the first time

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon