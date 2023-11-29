Indo Count zooms 43% in 2 months, surpasses Oct 2021 high on robust outlook

Indo Count is among the top three global bed sheet suppliers in the US. The product basket includes bed sheets, fashion bedding, utility bedding and institution bedding.

For the July to September quarter (Q2FY24), Indo Count had reported strong earnings with highest-ever quarterly revenue, volumes and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

The company’s Ebitda rose 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 189 crore, margins improved 420 bps to 18.3 per cent

Shares of Indo Count Industries gained 4 per cent on the BSE to hit an all-time high of Rs 319.20 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 314.80 touched on October 2021. In the past two months, it has zoomed 43 per cent.