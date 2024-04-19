Indus Towers hits over 6-yr high; zooms 51% in 1 month on improved outlook

Shares of Indus Towers hit an over six-year high of Rs 359.60 as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of the telecom infrastructure company continued at its northward movement, having surged 51 per cent in the past one month, on improved business outlook. Since November 2023, it has more-than-doubled, zooming 108 per cent during the period.

Indus Towers is likely to be included in the MSCI Global Standard index in the May rebalancing. MSCI India Standard Index rebalancing announcement is scheduled on May 14, post market hours. The